Today on The Country, Sam "Lashes" Casey found out he was no longer reading the weather, so he went on a silent protest.

On with the show:

Conor English:

It's New Zealand Chinese Language Week and in recognition of the importance of the trade relationship, we catch up with a man who has done a lot of business in China. Plus we chew the political fat about two upcoming elections.

Advertisement

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards who comments on a weather bomb and whether Judith Collins will land any bombs in tonight's leader's debate.

Mike Chapman:

The President of Horticulture NZ congratulates the government on rolling out a range of immigration policy changes, to help fill key labour shortages ahead of the harvest season.

Emma Higgins:

We welcome back our favourite Rabobank dairy analyst but do we welcome her bank's latest increase in the farmgate milk price forecast by 40 cents to $6-35 kg/MS?

Dan Somerville:

The Hawke's Bay Rugby Union Commercial Manager talks about a great initiative to raise money for the East Coast Rural Support Trust.

Advertisement