The Magpies' iconic black and white hoops will take a break this weekend when the team runs out against Canterbury.

It's farmers day at the footy and the Magpies will wear a one-off jersey in support of the farming community who continue to face adversity off the back of the worst drought in Hawke's Bay in living memory.

The Magpies, principal sponsor Total Oil New Zealand and Hawke's Bay Rugby Union (HBRU), came up with the idea for the jersey.

The 23 one-off match jerseys will be auctioned off on Trade Me, with proceeds going to the East Coast Rural Support Trust, who provide vital support to farmers. People can bid on the jerseys on Trade Me by searching 'Magpies Jersey'.

A limited number of replica jerseys have been produced and offered to Magpies season members, sponsors, and the rural community. There may be some still available to be sold at McLean Park on game day.

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union commercial manager Dan Somerville said the jersey design that includes a classic farmers checked shirt pattern was chosen in partnership with apparel sponsors O'Neills, and after consultation with fans and partners.

"We wanted to do something very different from the traditional Magpies jersey and acknowledge the farmers. Many farming families live, play and breathe rugby and travel a long way to support the Magpies at McLean Park," he said.

Several Magpies team members have roots in the rural community, and attended drought shout events earlier this year.

To provide some more perspective, Peter Kay and former All Black Mick Duncan will attend training this week to talk to the Magpies about the challenges faced by farmers, and unveil the jerseys to the team.

Total Oil chief executive Reuben Thickpenny is delighted to support the farming community after a tough year.

"We are proud to support Hawke's Bay farmers, and show our appreciation for everything they do for our region," said Thickpenny.

The civil defence drought response was led by the Rural Advisory Group, made up of the Hawke's Bay Regional Council , Beef and Lamb NZ, Ministry for Primary Industries, East Coast Rural Support Trust, NZ Fire Service NZ and Federated Farmers.

Rural Advisory Group chair Lochie MacGillivray said the group worked with HBRU to help bring the idea of a game dedicated to farmers to life, engage with farmers to get them off the farm, and enjoy a game of footy.

"After such a prolonged and complicated drought, our farmers deserve and need a night off the farm, to connect with others, and have a good time. We hope to see many of them to cheer on the team this Saturday," MacGillivray said.

Organisers were encouraging fans to head along to the park and "chuck a pair of gumboots and a swanndri on and show our farming community that we all care".