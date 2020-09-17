Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Hunter McGregor and Angus Gidley-Baird to chew the fat over some climate-friendly meaty issues.

On with the show:

Doug Avery:

The Marlborough-based Resilient Farmer has plenty to say about water, winter grazing and the way forward for NZ agriculture.

Advertisement

Hunter McGregor:

We ask a Shanghai-based Kiwi selling venison in China, if there really is a premium of 3-4 times for organically or RA grown products?

Angus Gidley-Baird:

Rabobank's Sydney-based animals proteins analyst previews his soon-to-be-released paper on "selling climate friendly meat" plus we look at the state of the Australian sheep and beef sector.

Chris Russell:

We take a trip down memory lane with our Australian​ correspondent to reflect back 20 years ago to the Sydney Olympics plus we look at a dog fence the distance of Auckland to Dunedin.

Peter Newbold:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at rural market and we have a cracker of a "Property of the Week" just 10kms west of Hastings.

Advertisement