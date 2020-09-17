Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Hunter McGregor and Angus Gidley-Baird to chew the fat over some climate-friendly meaty issues.
On with the show:
Doug Avery:
The Marlborough-based Resilient Farmer has plenty to say about water, winter grazing and the way forward for NZ agriculture.
Hunter McGregor:
We ask a Shanghai-based Kiwi selling venison in China, if there really is a premium of 3-4 times for organically or RA grown products?
Angus Gidley-Baird:
Rabobank's Sydney-based animals proteins analyst previews his soon-to-be-released paper on "selling climate friendly meat" plus we look at the state of the Australian sheep and beef sector.
Chris Russell:
We take a trip down memory lane with our Australian correspondent to reflect back 20 years ago to the Sydney Olympics plus we look at a dog fence the distance of Auckland to Dunedin.
Peter Newbold:
The GM of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at rural market and we have a cracker of a "Property of the Week" just 10kms west of Hastings.
