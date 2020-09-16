

Hawke's Bay farmers have two weeks to claim the $233,000 left in the region's drought relief fund.

Hawke's Bay Rural Advisory Group co-chair Lochie MacGillivray encouraged farmers to apply for the fund before its closing date on September 30.

The drought relief fund secured $1m from the Ministry for Primary Industries, Hawke's Bay Regional Council, Central Hawke's Bay District Council, Centralines and Hastings District Council.

A Givealittle campaign also raised $15,000.

There is $233,000 remaining in the fund.

"For those farmers who haven't applied for the fund, now is the time to get a transport grant as it will be closing in two weeks," MacGillivray said.

Farmers with properties between 20 and 150 hectares are eligible for a one-off grant of $1000 and properties greater than 150 hectares $3000.

If farmers have already applied for the fund, they can't apply again.

Farmers can also claim for funding assistance if they transported stock to properties outside of Hawke's Bay for grazing purposes and the cost of transport to a Hawke's Bay depot will be covered for farmers who have received donated feed.

To apply, farmers can visit the HBRC website.