Farmers around the country are set to learn more about the basics of National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) in a new Dairy Women's Network workshop series.

Delivered in conjunction with disease management agency and NAIT tool owner, OSPRI, the free three-hour sessions will cover the registration process and how to keep up to date with recording animal movements.

Attendees will receive one-on-one help with their own NAIT accounts as part of the workshop.

NAIT is a primary on-farm tool for animal disease management to protect New Zealand's biodiversity and food safety systems.

"These workshops are aimed at increasing our farmers' levels of knowledge, and helping them to understand what their responsibilities are when moving animals and recording movements," Jules Benton, Dairy Women's Network chief executive said.

"They have been developed for anyone who is in charge of animals or who looks after animals, whether they have previously used the NAIT system or not."

Vivienne Larsen, OSPRI Service Delivery General Manager for the lower South Island, said the NAIT tool was vital to help protect New Zealand's biodiversity and food safety system.

"We want people to walk away from these workshops with the confidence to use NAIT and keep their accounts current. This is important so animal movements can be traced to help minimise the effects of any potential biodiversity risk and maintain New Zealand's reputation as a safe food producing country."

The first event will be held in Opunake, in the Sandford Events Centre, Thursday 24th September. Following sessions will be held in Putaruru, Reefton, Gore, Omakau, Rotorua, Te Kauwhata, Dunsandel, Orari and finally Edgecumbe.