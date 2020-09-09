Today on The Country, Winston Peters defended his smoking habit, blaming a recent photo of him having a cigarette in a no-smoking area on "Nazi police".

On with the show:

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM talks tractors, tax, the cannabis referendum and he defends his recent smoking misdemeanour at Otago University, calling Jamie a Nazi!



Bernadette Hunt:

Has someone in high places been telling porkies? The Vice President of Southland Federated Farmers takes issue with Environment Minister David Parker's comments denying there was widespread criticism from Southland farmers about winter grazing regulations following his recent trip to the province with Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor.

Chris Brandolino:

We ask NIWA's weather guy if David Parker's pugging is a thing of the past as parts of the country head for a dry spring and summer.

Andy Thompson and Craig Wiggins:

Today's panel ponders tax, the ongoing struggle to get agricultural workers back into New Zealand, the great cannabis debate and should we be allowing children to select their own gender?