The Canterbury A&P Association's future is looking more secure thanks to the generous support from the community.

Nearly $100,000 has been raised by the association's "Show Saviour" campaign launched earlier this year after the committee made the decision to cancel the 2020 New Zealand Agricultural Show, event director Geoff Bone said.

"We were overwhelmed by the support and encouragement shown for the campaign.

"I know for many it was hard to comprehend why a decision had to be taken so early, but for an association with such a fragile history, progressing was a risk we just could not take.

"The love shown by our community has shown that preserving the future was the right call to make."

Among the donations was the proceeds of a bull from the Silverstream Charolais bull sale in July.

While the show has been cancelled, the various section committees are planning their own events, including the dog trials (which were held last month), equestrian, shearing, the boar competition, the beef and dairy cattle and junior stock judging, alpaca and New Zealand aromatic wine competitions.

While these events will be closed to the public, the association is working with ChristchurchNZ to bring the Hazlett Farmyard to the Christchurch CBD on Show Day, November 13, to allow city folk to get up close and personal to farm animals.