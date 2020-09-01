Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Twizel Update editor Matt Gunn to talk about the huge scrub fire burning since Sunday in Mackenzie Country.

Matt Gunn:

He head to the fire zone on the western shores of Lake Pukaki to talk to the editor of the local Twizel community newspaper - a former cheese maker and former Radio Sport host and producer.

Lyn Jaffray:

We yarn to legend of the red meat industry who steps aside today after a 48 year association with Silver Fern Farms (formerly PPCS). His parting shot is all about the importance of China.

Nathan Penny:

Is a Westpac rural economist who comments on interest and exchange rates, sub 2 per cent mortgages, the prospects for tonight's GDT auction and the likelihood of world recession.

Megan Hands and Kieran McAnulty:

Today's political panel ponders weather and wool.

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics talks about the merits of crystals, super foods and tiger nuts.

