Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay left the show to Rowena and Lashes, as he took to the golf course, after raising money for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

On with the show:

Angus Hinds:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster takes a look at what's in store for the weekend. Plus, we ask if he can find any rain for Otago and Canterbury farmers next week.

Jamie Mackay:

The Country host joins us live from the golf course in Wanaka, to talk about how he's been raising money for a worthy cause - the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Lowe:

Today's panel talks a bit of farming and footy, discussing the Ranfurly Shield and freshwater reforms.

Willie Duley:

We ask the spokesman for the NZ Tahr Foundation where things are at, seven weeks on from the release of a High Court decision on a judicial review of DoC's tahr plan. We also ask him if Eugenie Sage is still hell-bent on a plan to exterminate all tahr in national parks and sharply reduce tahr populations in other areas.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent wraps up another interesting week in politics.

Grant Edwards:

We take our monthly look at the market with PGG Wrightson's GM for wool.