Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with nutritionist Nikki Hart to talk about World Iron Awareness Week.

On with the show:

Nikki Hart:

It's World Iron Awareness Week so we talk to a nutritionist about how 30 per cent of the world's population suffers from iron deficiency.

Nigel Woodhead:

The 2017 Young Farmer of the Year is a South Otago sheep and beef farmer. We get his thoughts on the government's controversial new Essential Freshwater regulations and how that will potentially effect winter grazing in Otago and Southland.

Todd Clark:

Our US correspondent says the blue grass of Kentucky turned brown after six weeks of summer drought plus we discuss Donald Trump, Joe Biden and the running of the Kentucky Derby without spectators.

Peter Nation and Graeme Smith:

Today's panel features the chief executive of Fieldays and the general manager of the Waikato and Coromandel Drug Detection Agency as we discuss Jacinda's Lockdown D Day for business and David Parker's fresh water reforms.