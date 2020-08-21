Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan to find out how Covid-19 restrictions were affecting the industry.

On with the show:

Angus Hines:

Our Met Service Weather guy on the ongoing stretch of disturbed weather and the possibility of some slightly more significant rain in the dry parts of Otago/South Canterbury early next week.

Sir David Fagan:

We ask the greatest ever shearer who is going to shear our sheep this season? Plus, we acknowledge the three years and one day since the Mighty Pinetree fell.

Mike McIntyre:

Head of Derivatives at Jarden says "the World is going A2, starting with Gore".

Tim Myers and Richard Wyeth:

Today's panel features the chief executive of Norwood and the chief executive of Miraka.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a week in politics dominated by Covid and a new election date.

