The Whanganui River Markets are returning on Saturday morning, albeit with a few limitations and restrictions, after being cancelled last weekend.

Market co-ordinator Annette Main said it was disappointing last weekend's market couldn't go ahead but they simply didn't have enough time to prepare.

"The Government announcement [on Covid-19 alert levels] wasn't until 5pm on the Friday, that just doesn't leave enough time for stallholders. Most of them spend several days preparing for the Saturday.

"We are well aware that the markets are a big source of income for some stallholders."

Main said an array of changes have been made to ensure the public's safety under alert level 2, including fewer stalls and removing anything that encourages gathering.

"A number of stalls won't come for various reasons, some [stallholders] aren't coming as they are older and want to ensure their safety. Some aren't coming because they can't warrant coming due to the restrictions on numbers."

Main said the organisers have been blown away by the number of people messaging and emailing to ask whether the markets will be on, highlighting how integral the markets are to the community.

"We received a lot of feedback from retailers on Victoria Ave saying they were considerably quieter last Saturday.

"We are well aware of the overflow effect the markets have and how crucial they are to some businesses."

The markets will be fully cordoned off, with Main asking people to enter at set points where a person will be stationed for contact tracing. She encourages people to use the QR code, but there will also be a manual entry sheet.

"We know this is a much-loved event and we're excited to be able to have it on."