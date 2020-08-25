

Good Wood merchants who are sick of cowboys says the firewood industry needs regulation.

John Caulton owns both Donovan's and Woodstocks – the only firewood merchants currently registered with Hawke's Bay Regional Council's Good Wood scheme.

Cowboys in the firewood industry and the sale of wet wood is an ongoing issue.

The sale of wood with a moisture content of more than 25 per cent should be made illegal which would require central government legislation, Caulton and his team say.

They believe a "well-resourced inter-agency approach" with participation from regional council and central government is needed.

Things they believe need addressing include Government agencies such as Work and Income New Zealand using only Good Wood merchants; IRD being "more proactive" in identifying 'grey economy' sellers and environmental agencies ensuring all parties are committed to the health and environmental objectives of Zero Carbon.

Hawke's Bay Regional Council procurement manager Mark Heany said while the regional council doesn't offer dry wood incentives for ratepayers, it does impose penalties for air quality breaches.

"Regional council has a role to play in educating people on best practice for 'the greater good' and nationally work has been done on peer pressure behaviour change, led by Environment Canterbury."

The Good Wood scheme began in 2011 as part of the Heatsmart programme to encourage dry wood use as one way of reducing emissions during winter.

It allows wood merchants to voluntarily sign up and ongoing assurances such as random testing ensure wood is at less than a 25 per cent moisture content.

Heany said the regional council cannot stop the sale of wet wood as the industry is currently unregulated. The only regulation applicable for the industry is the Consumer Guarantees Act.

The regional council is happy to test moisture content to determine if the wood was "fit for purpose" for customers considering seeking a remedy under the CGA.

Caulton says for wood to be fit for purpose it needs to be seasoned for two years then split and dried for another year.

"Often wood merchants will fell a tree (with core moisture content of 65 per cent) cut it up and sell within six months.

"It is not possible for the core moisture level to reduce to the required level over a summer season. Often wood is put into a shed or stacked without air flow which increases the retention of moisture."

Caulton said wet wood is both hazardous to health and not cost effective.

"We encourage people to look outside at the smoke coming out of their chimney – if it is dark grey or black you are releasing hazardous polluting smoke into the atmosphere negatively affecting the health of your community.

"In addition, your money is going up in smoke – as the heat converts to smoke to dry the wood."