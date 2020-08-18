Ten firefighters were drafted in to rescue a dog that fell on Te Mata Peak on Monday afternoon - the second dog rescue on the peak this year.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews were called to the Hawke's Bay tourist attraction at about 1.50pm on Monday.

A FENZ spokeswoman said the dog fell more than 10 metres.

The rescue involved line rescue equipment which requires up to eight firefighters to operate safely.

Ten "highly trained and skilled" firefighters attended the incident and used rope rescue procedures to rescue the dog, according to the spokeswoman.

"It was a relatively straight forward rescue and the dog was reunited with its owners within two hours of our firefighters being called," she said.

The spokeswoman said the exact location of the incident was unknown.

While Te Mata Peak is an off-lead area for dogs, owners are responsible for the control of their dogs at all times.

The peak's rules state owners must have a leash in hand and keep their dog within view.

Monday's incident was the second dog rescue on Te Mata Peak this year, after Rafa the dog's 13 metre fall in June. Photo / FENZ

The incident follows an incident in June when a dog (Rafa) fell 13 metres off the peak's famous eastern cliff face.

Hawke's Bay firefighters abseiled down to Rafa, using a drone to help locate the dog.

The 25-minute Queen's Birthday weekend rescue, which was caught on camera, involved 13 firefighters.

Although there have been two dog rescues on Te Mata Peak this year, the FENZ spokeswoman said this type of rescue was "uncommon" in that area.