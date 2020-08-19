

New Zealand's best-known performing chicken has died after an attack by roaming dogs in Kerikeri.

It's just the latest dog attack in the Far North where sheep, poultry and wildlife have been killed and a cyclist badly injured in recent months.

Phoebe the chicken rose to fame in 2013 when her owner Mitchell Wahl appeared on X-Factor New Zealand.

Wahl, who became known as ''Chicken Man'', would play the piano or guitar while Phoebe and two other hens would perch on his head and shoulders, clucking appreciatively.

Advertisement

"Chicken man" Mitchell Wahl plays for Phoebe, Fifty-Fifty and Clucky in 2013. Photo / Supplied

While Wahl's singing style was somewhat unusual he charmed the judges at the Kerikeri pre-audition with his backstory and the close bond between man and poultry.

Unfortunately, Phoebe was not allowed into SkyCity so Wahl had to perform Elvis Presley's I Can't Help Falling in Love on his own for the next stage of the talent show.

It was enough, however, to make Wahl and his chickens national celebrities.

The two other hens died later that year but Phoebe enjoyed a long retirement from showbiz at the family's semi-rural home — until Monday evening.

Wahl was studying when he saw three dogs on the property and rushed outside but it was too late. Two of the family's chickens, including Phoebe, his favourite, were dead.

The other chicken had died gruesomely but Phoebe was at least intact, bar her feathers.

The dog owner was alerted and collected her pets from the property.

The sight that greeted Mitchell Wahl on Monday evening. Photo / Supplied

Wahl said he hadn't yet notified the council and didn't want the dogs, believed to be spaniels, put down.

Advertisement

He did, however, want Phoebe to be ''properly memorialised'' and was still considering how to do that.

''She belongs to the community. She was a real inspiration to me and she was a community icon.''

He was still devastated yesterday and hadn't slept since the attack.

Wahl said in 2011-12 he went through a personal struggle, had no confidence and no social life.

Through his chickens, however, he was able to gain confidence and come out of his shell. They also became part of his identity.

Wahl is currently studying maths and economics at the University of Auckland but returned to Kerikeri before the lockdown.

Advertisement

''Chicken man'' Mitchell Wahl with Phoebe in better days. Photo / Supplied

Monday's incident is only the latest in a long series of dog attacks in the Far North.

Earlier this month two dogs were surrendered and destroyed after almost two years of attacks on sheep and chickens on Waipapa West Rd which made residents afraid to let their children play outside.

In June and July, roaming rottweilers killed 11 chickens in three separate attacks at a Kerikeri property.

In July a male kiwi was attacked while on an egg near Kerikeri and the previous month at least five kiwi were killed by a wandering dog in the Signals Rd area at Ōkaihau.

In May a Bay of Islands man needed 14 stitches in his leg after he was knocked off his bike and bitten by an off-leash dog on the Twin Coast Cycle Trail near Ōpua.

Obituary: Phoebe the chicken

Hatched March 2012; died August 2020.

Advertisement

By Mitchell Wahl

Shortly before sunset, on Monday, August 17, 2020, Phoebe was killed by dogs.

She was the last remaining of Mitchell Wahl's three nice chickens (Fifty-Fifty and Clucky having passed in 2013).

She is survived by her son Carter. Her grey sideburns are a trait her grandchickens have inherited.

At the X-Factor pre-audition at Kingston House she left a few feathers on the carpet. On Monday, she left feathers all over the coop.

She hatched in March 2012, outside Mitchell's caravan, where he would play with her every day. She enjoyed occupying Mitchell's left shoulder while he sang and played the piano.

Advertisement

When she laid an egg by the door of the caravan on Easter morning in 2014, she taught Mitchell that Easter brings new life.

Mitchell always fed her first. During level 4 lockdown, while Mitchell was studying at home, she would come close to the door, vocally make her presence known and expect a treat.

She was his best audience. Oh how Mitchell will miss his feathered friend. May she rest in peace.