Last week was a bit up and down for 73-year-old Iri Martin, but on balance she was much happier than the week before, after her generator was stolen from her home on the Kaitaia Awaroa Rd (An expensive trip, August 13) while she was briefly in Kaitaia. She had a new generator, organised through Repco in Kaitaia (at a very good price) by her son Spencely and daughter-in-law Natalie from Brisbane, and on Saturday another son travelled up from Kaikohe to bolt it down.

On the downside, her car would be off the road for three weeks after a crash (that was not her fault) near her home at the foot of the Herekino Gorge.

"I'm carless now but happy as," she said. Unlike the generator the car was insured, and was taken care of. All she had to do now was repay the money she had borrowed for the generator. And she was getting help with that.

A Givealittle page (givealittle.co.nz/cause/senior-citizen-robbed) set up by Natalie, with the goal of raising $2500 (later reduced to $2000) had as of yesterday morning raised $1862. The appeal closes on Thursday next week (August 27).

A Kaikohe couple, Esther and Anthony Ward, had earlier offered her a generator that they weren't using, and late last week a woman who has a Facebook page with more than 36,000 members offered to fundraise on her behalf. Help was also offered by Te Rarawa.

"There are a lot of kind people around. I'm blown away," Iri said.

"I'm so lucky. I'm blessed that my boys didn't forget that they have a mother, and I have beautiful daughters-in-law.

"If it wasn't for my friends, my family and my prayer group I would be a goner, but now I can have a shower. Yay!"