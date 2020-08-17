The closure of the Sanford's Tauranga fish processing plant is going ahead, with the loss of 66 jobs, a company official has confirmed today.

General manager of Sanford's corporate communications, Fiona MacMillan told the Bay of Plenty Times of the closure decision after the company held meetings with affected staff today.

"Sadly because of Covid-19 restrictions it was not possible for our CEO, chief operating officer and chief people officer to be there in person, so they had to join these meetings by a video link.

"We announced that the closure of the Tauranga plant is going ahead," MacMillan said.

Sanford Limited's chief executive officer Volker Kuntzsch announced the proposed closure on August 5, which he said, at the time, could result in the loss of 65 jobs.

Kuntzsch said the company would continue to unload seafood at the Tauranga site under the proposed arrangements would retain a number of staff to work in that area.

Chief operating officer Clement Chia said the company had installed a second processing line at the end of last year and planning for a strong future in Tauranga.

Chia said at the time the decision was based on a number of factors but two were key.

The combination of the fish processing arrangements hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and seismic engineering reports showed the site was not viable in the long term, he said.

"We would have needed to rebuild or move out within the next few years. The pandemic has unfortunately shortened that timeline."

MacMillian said the company had received "some very helpful and constructive" feedback

from staff and were able to incorporate that into the process, for example, by extending the time available for consultation feedback.

"Because of that feedback, the final number of roles impacted by the closure decision is 66 people, after some specific feedback about one role which was going to be an ongoing part-time role not being required.

"Eleven staff will be staying on at the site and a number of jobs which remain as we will be retaining Tauranga as an important landing site for Sanford."

MacMillan said staff impacted by the decision and made redundant have been invited to attend workshops in CV writing, interview and job-seeking skills and more which the company would be providing.

The final day of work for impacted staff will be on Friday, August 21, and filleting operations had already stopped at the site and they would not recommence, she said.

"It is a very sad day for Sanford and for our people in Tauranga most of all. So many of them have given many years of service and they have been incredibly professional and constructive throughout this difficult process.

"They will be a great addition to any local business which is looking for good people. "

Sanford said it had no intention of closing any of its other processing bases.