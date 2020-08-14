This week on The Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank's horticulture analyst Hayden Higgins, who said global demand for Zespri kiwifruit is forecast to rise to 300 million trays by 2028.

This week's top interviews are:

Jane Hutchings:

One of the finest examples of sustainable dairy farming was shown on an episode of Country Calendar last weekend, about Jane Hutchings doing the right thing by the environment and for conservation of the endangered kiwi.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture celebrated Southland being free of M. bovis. We also talked about the fate of the slink skin industry, why we can't get skilled agriculture migrants into the country and why farmers should consider paying back the wage subsidy.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM discussed lockdown, dismissed the polls and we came up with a career Plan B for him should things not go his way on September 19, or whenever the election is held.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards who didn't agree with some of her farmer colleagues taking the government's wage subsidy. She also questioned the election date.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's horticulture analyst said global demand for Zespri kiwifruit was forecast to rise to 300 million trays by 2028 but, to accommodate that stellar growth, significant investment will be needed in the post-harvest segment. The question is - who is going to pay for it?

Judith Collins:

We pondered the big issues of the day with National's leader; the lockdown, the election and whether Winston can drive a tractor!