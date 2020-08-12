A person seriously injured after they hit a cow with their car in Southland this morning has been transported to hospital by helicopter.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the crash on State Highway 1, near Dacre, about 6.45am.

There are reports one person has sustained serious injuries, she said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said one person was trapped and was extricated from the vehicle about 7.30am.

A reporter at the scene said a rescue helicopter landed at Edendale Rugby Club just before 9am and a patient was transferred from an ambulance into the helicopter.

Police said the road reopened about 10.35am.