Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Winston Peters about letting in skilled workers to help drive our agricultural machinery.

On with the show:

Chris Brandolino:

Our Auckland-based NIWA weather guy on the joys of lockdown and the looming big dry!

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM discusses lockdown, dismisses the polls and we come up with a career Plan B for him should things not go his way on September 19, or whenever the election is held.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the Ballance Farm Environment Awards who doesn't agree with some of her farmer colleagues taking the government's wage subsidy plus she questions the election date.

John McOviney:

Is a Waitomo sheep and beef farmer and the chief executive of lawnmower manufacturer Steelfort. Today we look at buoyant domestic economy, life and on the farm and a great opportunity for a young person looking to get into a career in farming.

Sir Eion Edgar:

The former chairman of share-broking company Forsyth Barr updates the equity markets, the exchange rate and agrees the job as A2 Milk's new chief executive is a good one if you can get it.

