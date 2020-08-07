Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay quizzed National Party Leader Judith Collins on Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peter's suggestion that her eyebrows are raised because she uses Botox.

On with the show:

Andrew Hoggard:

The President of Federated Farmers has some real concerns over the government's freshwater reforms and the effect they will have on the long-term sustainability of farming.

Advertisement

Julian Raine:

The former President of Horticulture NZ and Nelson-based farming entrepreneur comments on artisan ice cream, his own milk brand and how the government's freshwater reforms will affect the dairy and horticulture industries.

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster assures us winter is around here somewhere...

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood features the chief executive and the brand ambassador as yarn about machinery sales, calving and footy.

Judith Collins:

National's leader talks about her latest policy release on rural women's health, pledging $20 million to fight gynaecological cancer. Plus she pokes some Botox borax at Winston.

Advertisement

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a week in politics where the House wound up for the September 19 election, and the politicians wound each other up!