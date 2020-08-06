A Waikato farmer has been fined $3900 for not registering 152 cattle under the National Animal Identification and Tracing (NAIT) scheme.

Waitomo sheep and beef farmer, Brian Anthony Murphy, 67, was sentenced at the Te Kuiti District Court on Wednesday after pleading guilty to three charges of failing to register the cattle.

The Ministry for Primary Industries national manager of Animal Welfare and NAIT compliance Gray Harrison said compliance with the animal and identification system was critical.

"We certainly take it very seriously. Our ability to track and trace cattle and deer through the NAIT system is a critical factor in managing biosecurity threats which could have a devastating impact on New Zealand's agricultural sector."

Advertisement

Recent amendments to penalties in the NAIT Act, which increased the maximum penalty to $100,000, reflected the importance of compliance, Harrison said.

"This latest sentencing follows a number of recent NAIT-related convictions."

In July, Taupo dairy farm manager Raymond Arthur Griffin was fined $3600 for failing to register more than 1,000 animals. And a Northland deer farmer was fined $3250 over his failure to put NAIT tags on 70 of his deer.

In the meantime, MPI says it will continue to work with OSPRI and the sector to ensure people understand their responsibilities.

"If you don't tag and register your cattle or deer in NAIT, the animal is not traceable and this has implications for managing disease outbreaks and our wider biosecurity capability. The absence of traceability may also impact on the value of the animal," OSPRI head of traceability Kevin Forward said.