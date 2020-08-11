A morning tea shout put smiles on the faces of Toko School staff last week.

The morning tea was made and delivered by members of Rural Women New Zealand, as part of the group's nationwide Mighty Morning Tea Shout initiative.

The initiative called for members to shout morning tea to thank those who worked through the Covid-19 pandemic and supported their communities.

The Mighty Morning Tea Shout was held on the July 29, but if members couldn't take part then, they could pick an alternative day.

Principal Kim Waite says as well as baking morning tea, the Toko Rural Women donated three picture books and gardening equipment to support the school's enviro initiatives.

"We feel very honoured to have been shown such kindness."