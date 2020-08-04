Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay encourages New Zealand to "say yes to the test" when it comes to Covid-19.

On with the show:

Dr. Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says "Yes to the Test" plus we look at her latest column where she debunks the myth that the world can do without science.

Nathan Penny:

Is a rural economist who looks at the positive prospects for our primary sector and he ponders what tomorrow's unemployment figures could look like.

Richard Subtil:

One of the judges and mentors of the Zanda McDonald Award encourages applications for the 2021 Awards, with entries now open and closing on August 31.

Megan Hands and Chelsea Millar:

Today's panel features an Environment Canterbury councillor and an expert in social media as we discuss climate change and the role of social media in the election advertising.

David Bennett:

National's Agriculture spokesman supports the wool petition to Parliament, but questions how many jobs the PGF has created and the government's commitment to the primary sector.

