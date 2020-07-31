Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum and Jamie Mackay encouraged people to sign Amy Blaikie's petition to get wool products used in public-funded buildings and Kiwibuild homes.

On with the show:

Nathan Guy:

The former Minister for Primary Industries reflects on his very humorous Valedictory speech delivered last night in Parliament as looked back on 15 years in politics. To the forefront was family, farming and footy!

Grant Edwards:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Wool takes his monthly look at the wool industry and insists "there's still a future for strong crossbred wool".

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel features a couple of cockies from Central Hawkes Bay and North Canterbury who talk about wool's woes.

Judith Collins:

National's new leader is buoyed by her own personal polling as preferred PM but agrees with the scenario that the only way a centre-right government can be formed is if the Greens and NZ First don't get past the 5 per cent threshold.

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather forecaster on what's up for the weekend.

