Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay looks at the impact the recent flooding in Northland has had on local farmers. (Photo above by Paul Shaw)

Geoff Crawford:

It has been described as a 1-in-500 year rain event. Today we go to the coal face to hear of some of the devastation from a flood-affected (Hikurangi Swamp) Northland farmer.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert looks back on the Northland weather bomb and forward to a better week in store.

Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:

Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.



Tony Laker:

We preview The Country's South Island farming tour, beginning with a day at the races in Christchurch during Cup Week, and being hosted by none other than New Zealand's leading rugby sire, Kevin 'Smiley' Barrett.

Greg Millar:

We ask the national fundraising manager for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme if sheep farmers are dragging the chain compared to their cow cocky counterparts?