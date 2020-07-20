Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay looks at the impact the recent flooding in Northland has had on local farmers. (Photo above by Paul Shaw)
Geoff Crawford:
It has been described as a 1-in-500 year rain event. Today we go to the coal face to hear of some of the devastation from a flood-affected (Hikurangi Swamp) Northland farmer.
Phil Duncan:
Monday's resident weather expert looks back on the Northland weather bomb and forward to a better week in store.
Steve Wyn-Harris and Grant McCallum:
Today's panel features a Central Hawkes Bay sheep farmer and a Northland cow cocky.
Tony Laker:
We preview The Country's South Island farming tour, beginning with a day at the races in Christchurch during Cup Week, and being hosted by none other than New Zealand's leading rugby sire, Kevin 'Smiley' Barrett.
Greg Millar:
We ask the national fundraising manager for the IHC Calf and Rural Scheme if sheep farmers are dragging the chain compared to their cow cocky counterparts?
