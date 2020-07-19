On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
Northlanders spent the weekend mopping up after a major storm dumped more than 200mm on parts of the region, including 156mm on Whangārei in just four hours.
The storm saw homes inundated and people evacuated, brought down trees and slips, flooded roads and caused millions of dollars worth of damage. Here are a selection of images showing just how bad the storm was.