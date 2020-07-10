The Tahr Foundation is welcoming the High Court decision halting the Department of Conservation's controversial plan to kill thousands of tahr through the Southern Alps.

The Foundation asked the High Court for a judicial review of DoC's plan to exterminate all Himalayan Tahr in national parks and sharply reduce tahr populations in other areas.

The application was heard in the High Court in Wellington on Wednesday and Justice Dobson released his decision on Friday afternoon.

In the decision, Justice Dobson said DoC is to reconsider its decision to proceed with the 2020-2021 plan after consulting with interests represented by the Foundation and other stakeholders.

Until consultation and a further decision have been completed, DoC can only undertake half of the 250 hours provided for in the 2020-2021 plan.

Tahr Foundation Spokesman Willie Duley is welcoming the decision as a victory for common sense.

"This is a landmark decision. It recognised the considerable gaps in DoC's process, the lack of consideration for stakeholders affected and will stop the decimation of the tahr herd and save jobs.

"Just as importantly, Justice Dobson recognised that recreational hunters are legitimate stakeholders and have the right to not only be properly consulted by DoC, but also have their views properly considered.

"DoC tried to ride roughshod over the commercial and recreational hunting sector and their token consultation was a sham.

"If they had been allowed to get away with this, future consultation on any issue would have become meaningless and that has serious implications for all conservation stakeholders and outdoor recreation groups."

Duley said public support to stop DoC's cull has soared.

"The petition to stop DoC going ahead with the tahr kill is approaching 50,000 signatures while the Give a Little campaign has raised $135,000. It shows the depth of feeling there is against this senseless slaughter."

In the wake of the High Court decision, Duley said the Tahr Foundation has offered to work with DoC and the Game Animal Council - the statutory body responsible for game animals like tahr - to come up with a suitable tahr management plan.

"We have always accepted the need to properly manage tahr numbers and recreational hunters have made a huge contribution to reducing populations, even though DoC refused in court to acknowledge that.

"Hundreds of jobs and a multi-million-dollar industry rely on tahr, let alone the recreational aspirations of tens of thousands of recreational hunters.

"We just want to be listened to and are happy to sit down with DoC, the Game Animal Council and others to thrash out a workable tahr management plan."