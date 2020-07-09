Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Ashburton farmer Eric Watson who has taken out the Guinness World Record for the highest wheat yield - again.
On with the show:
James Shaw:
The Green Party co-leader talks to Ro about carbon farming, tahr culls, and Rio Tinto's plans to close the Tiwai point aluminium smelter in 2021.
Hunter McGregor:
We catch up with the Kiwi entrepreneur based in Shanghai selling venison to Chinese restaurants and hotels.
Hayden Higgins:
Rabobank's Horticulture and Wine Analyst takes us through the bank's latest Wine Quarterly report which shows Covid-19 has created massive disruption in the US industry.
Eric Watson:
We catch up with an Ashburton farmer who has taken out the Guinness World Record for the highest wheat yield - for the second consecutive time.
Chris Russell:
Today our Aussie correspondent talks about how Victoria has let the side down when it comes to stopping the spread Covid-19. He also laments the Aussie wool market and discusses an innovative pollinating robot helping out bees.
Peter Moore:
The GM of PGG Wrightson Livestock says the markets are "holding up pretty well" - evidenced by some rather "outstanding" bull prices lately.
Listen below: