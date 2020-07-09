Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Ashburton farmer Eric Watson who has taken out the Guinness World Record for the highest wheat yield - again.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader talks to Ro about carbon farming, tahr culls, and Rio Tinto's plans to close the Tiwai point aluminium smelter in 2021.

Hunter McGregor:

We catch up with the Kiwi entrepreneur based in Shanghai selling venison to Chinese restaurants and hotels.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's Horticulture and Wine Analyst takes us through the bank's latest Wine Quarterly report which shows Covid-19 has created massive disruption in the US industry.

Eric Watson:

Chris Russell:

Today our Aussie correspondent talks about how Victoria has let the side down when it comes to stopping the spread Covid-19. He also laments the Aussie wool market and discusses an innovative pollinating robot helping out bees.

Peter Moore:

The GM of PGG Wrightson Livestock says the markets are "holding up pretty well" - evidenced by some rather "outstanding" bull prices lately.