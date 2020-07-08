Young Northlanders looking to study to enter a career in the primary sector next year can apply for Whangārei A&P Society's annual Agricultural Scholarship.

Entries are now open for the scholarship, which was recently increased to $9000 to provide greater assistance to cover study costs over a three-year period, for the successful applicant.

Last year's scholarship recipient Grace Moscrip from Hukeranui, said the scholarship has been invaluable for her and she urged others keen to get into the industry to apply.

''The Whangārei A&P Society Agricultural Scholarship has helped me to follow my goal of studying a bachelor of agricultural science at Lincoln University. The scholarship will allow me to work towards becoming a rural professional in the future and helping to make a positive difference in the sector,'' Moscrip said.

''Although my first year at university has been far from normal, I have still gained a great learning experience and lots of personal growth. Being able to network with like-minded individuals and making friends whilst at university has definitely been the highlight so far and I am very excited to see what the next three years has to offer.

''I highly recommend applying for this wonderful scholarship as I am sure it will benefit you just as much as it has for me. There has never been a better and more exciting time to enter the primary sector, so jump on board.''

Moscrip began a bachelor's degree at Lincoln University at the beginning of this year, which was affected by the Covid 19 pandemic. Next semester will hopefully see a more normal start to her degree at Lincoln.

The scholarship criteria and application forms are available from Whangārei Agricultural & Pastoral Society on (09) 438 3109, or from their office at 127 Bank St, Whangārei or from http://whangareiap.org.nz/education/our-scholarship .

Applications for the Whangārei Agricultural & Pastoral Society Scholarship are open to students who are domiciled within the boundaries of the Northland Regional Council area. Applications close 4pm on September 18.