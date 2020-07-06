A Whāngārei farm manager has been fined $3130 for failing to minimise pain and distress in dairy cattle.

Michael Ian Luke, a 62-year-old former Mangapai dairy farm manager, appeared in the Whāngārei District Court today for sentencing after the case was brought to court by the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI).

The charge was related to hitting a cow with an alkathene pipe and a metal bar.

Luke entered a guilty plea to a representative charge under the Animal Welfare Act 1999. He was convicted and ordered to pay $3130.

Advertisement

As a farm manager, it was Luke's responsibility to ensure the dairy cows in his care were handled in a way that minimised the likelihood of unreasonable or unnecessary pain and distress.

MPI director of compliance Gary Orr said people who were in charge of animals had a duty of care toward them. MPI investigates reports of animal mistreatment and takes appropriate action against offenders.

"The law is clear on these matters and anyone would agree this does not meet our high standards for the care of animals".

Between April 1 and May 18 2018, Luke handled dairy cows violently, including striking them with excessive force with an alkathene pipe and hitting them about the legs with a metal pipe.

Luke hit one cow in particular about the legs with a metal pipe so severely that both legs were badly swollen and she struggled to walk.

Instances where individuals were seen to demonstrate poor standards of animal welfare have an impact on the New Zealand public's perception of the dairy industry, and the perception of the industry overseas. This in turn has an impact on responsible industry players and New Zealand as a whole, MPI said.

