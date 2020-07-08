As part of an post-lockdown series on businesses adapting to the challenges of Covid-19, Mark O'Regan of Oasis Tokaanu and Waka'n Llama Animal Farm talks to LAURILEE McMICHAEL.

A Tokaanu business has employed what its owner says are "25 counsellors" - the inhabitants of a new animal farm.

Research shows that playing with or petting an animal can increase levels of the stress-reducing hormone oxytocin and decrease production of the stress hormone cortisol.

Oasis Tokaanu motel and mineral pool complex owner Mark O'Regan figures that what people are looking for since alert level 4 are quiet places in the country where they can social distance if they want, connect with nature and de-stress after the "fight or flight" reaction to lockdown.

Advertisement

So Oasis Tokaanu has bought the 40 or so occupants of a Nelson animal petting farm and relocated them to 2.8ha at the back of the motel where they are settling in well.

As well as being available to motel guests, the animal farm will also be open to the public from 9am to 5pm daily.

In its heyday, Tokaanu was the main settlement at the southern end of the lake. People arrived by stagecoach via Whanganui and caught a steamer across Lake Taupō to continue their journey. These days it is quieter, but still important historically, culturally and geographically and Mark believes it's a great place for a family break.

The O'Regans (Mark, wife Joanne and daughter Olivia, 6) have been steadily upgrading and building up business for the three years they have been there. But when Covid-19 struck and their income from international guests collapsed, they had to think outside the square.

Mark says families staying with them often ask what there is to do when the weather's unsuitable to do the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, ski, boat or do active outdoor activities.



He hit on the idea of a family-friendly activity that would have a reasonable cost ($8 adult, $4 child, babies under 12 months free) and be something that he could offer to day visitors as well as motel guests.

His initial investigations though showed that while an animal farm was a good idea, it would be too complex and take too long to build up an adequate number of animals. But then one day he was talking to an Ohakune motelier who mentioned he had a friend in Nelson selling her animal farm.

The O'Regans purchased all the animals and have already moved most of them to Tokaanu. The animals are all in good condition, friendly and used to people.

There is Ernie the donkey with his soft coat, the friendly red stag and hind, the comical kunekune pigs, Hercules the goat with his impressive horns and the phlegmatic yak, along with llamas, alpacas, an emu and an ostrich, a Texas longhorn cow and different breeds of sheep, pigs, goats, poultry and guinea pigs. All know that humans bring treats and come to the fences to be patted and fed. Mark says just being with them is calming.

Advertisement

Mark O'Regan with Ernie the donkey. Photo / Laurilee McMichael

"Having got to know the animals for a week, we've not just bought an animal petting zoo, I believe we've hired 25 counsellors and all they require is some pats and some kibble."

Mark, who grew up in Taumarunui, has a family background in agriculture and studied animal husbandry as part of his university diploma in wool and wool technology. He also has the support of the farm's former owner as he gets to grips with what the animals like to eat and which breeds get along best in shared paddocks.

"They are part of our family now, they'll be looked after like our family."

In addition to the petting farm, Mark's building a contemporary waka at the front gateway to catch the eye of those travelling past, hence the name Waka'n Llama Animal Park.

He hopes the waka's taurapa (stern post) will catch travellers' attention as they come into Tokaanu, although his waka's taurapa will be painted, rather than carved as a traditionally carved taurapa can take many months for a master carver to produce.

"It [the waka] will catch people's eye and make people realise that without the waka there would be no Aotearoa so it's quite an important piece and a positive way of promoting something that's uniquely Māori."

Oasis Tokaanu is holding an opening day on Saturday, July 11 to introduce the animals to locals from Turangi and Tokaanu, as well as visitors. Entry will be half price for the day and there will be a sausage sizzle and gumboot throwing competition. The animal farm and puias (mineral hot pools) will be open to the public from 9am to 5pm daily.