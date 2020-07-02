Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Amy Blaikie and Georgie McGregor, who are both on a crusade to save New Zealand's wool industry.

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

We challenge National's new leader to "throw caution to the wind, say something mad, be unpredictable, take no prisoners and kick some arse!"

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about a Covid cock-up in Victoria, plunging wool prices and record prices for breeding ewes for the meat market.

Amy Blaikie and Georgie McGregor:

Today's Girl Power Wool Panel: a) Challenges the Government to ensure all public-funded buildings and KiwiBuild homes are built or refurbished with New Zealand wool carpet and New Zealand wool insulation and b) urges to Kiwis to seek out and buy wool products.

Ben Smith:

Once again Lashes takes us to mountain-top for Farmside Footy with All Blacks legend Ben Smith talking footy and golf.

Dr Andrew Macphearson:

We catch up with a Medical Affairs Veterinarian to find out about bovine viral diarrhoea.

