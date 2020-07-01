A smaller yarding and good quality meant store lamb prices rose $10 or more at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

The yarding of about 5000 head was well down on the last few weeks when the offering reached 15,000 head.

There were only two pens of in-lamb ewes on offer. A pen of classy two-tooth Romney ewes scanned at 174 per cent made $242.

The other pen, of mixed-age Romney ewes from Tangoio, made $127.

Agents said plentiful rain and some grass growth had restored some confidence to the market.

Buyers were from Hawke's Bay with only one or two outside buyers active.

In the cattle rostrum good cattle sold well. Two pens of R2 Friesian bulls made $1290 and $1328/head.

PRICES

Cattle - steers:

R2, Est D Everest, Putere, seven ang-here, av weight, 440kg, 292c/kg, $1285/head; Springvale Station, Puketapu, 10 charo-cross, av weight 381kg, 286c/kg, $1090/head. Yrling, Est D Everest, Putere, 12 ang and ang-cross, av weight, 265kg, 280c/kg, $745/head; 16 sth dev-cross, av weight, 222kg, 292c/kg, $650/head; G and J Chambers, Tikokino, 15 ang, av weight, 150kg, 303c/kg $455/head; 23 ang and ang-cross, av weight, 173kg, 323c/kg, $560/head.

Bulls: R2, Wairunga Ltd, Maraetotara, 12 fries, av weight, 449kg, 287c/kg, $1290/head; seven fries, av weight, 463kg, 286c/kg, $1328/head; nine fries, av weight, 458kg 288c/kg, $1322/head; Newbury Farming, Waitara Rd, nine fries, av weight, 329kg, 252c/kg, $830/head.

Heifers: R2, D Matches and Co, Glengarry, 21 ang, av weight, 305kg, 238c/kg, $730/head; eight ang, av weight, 277kg, 216c/kg, $600/head; nine ang-here, av weight, 292kg, 221c/kg, $648/head; Birrell and Pethybridge, Marumaru, six here-fries, av weight, 330kg, 190c/kg, $630/head; G and J Chambers, Tikokino, 12 charo-cross, av weight, 255kg, 201c/kg, $515/head. Yrling, J Powdrell, Putere, 15 ang-here, av weight, 222kg, 255c/kg, $570/head; 25 the same, av weight, 189kg, 251c/kg, $475/head; nine charo-cross, av weight, 205kg, 251c/kg, $515/head; Est D Everest, Putere, 20 ang, av weight, 246kg, 253c/kg, $625/head; 10 sth dev-cross, av weight, 239kg, 265c/kg, $635/head; six sth dev-cross, av weight, 180kg, 277c/kg, $500/head; Paku Farms, Awamate, 13 simm-cross, av weight, 247kg, 246c/kg, $608/head; 13 the same, av weight, 200kg, 261c/kg, $522/head.

Sheep - ewes: (SIL) Mangatawhiti Station, Wairoa, 152 2th rom, $242; Glenview Farming, Tangoio, 122 m/a rom, $137.

Lambs: Big Hill Station, Kereru, 253 c/o, $134.50; Hobson Farming, Flemington, 238 male, $125; 213 ewe b/f, $115; G and J McLennan, Oueroa, 115 male, $126.50; 145 ewe, $115.50; Stewart Farming, Rotohiwi, 84 c/o, $127; Waikareao Station, Te Aute, 123 c/o, $120.50; 144 b/f ewe, $122.50; 123 ewe, $107; Parkwith Farm, Ruakituri, 114 male, $132; Ngahere Station, Omakere, 188 weth, $115.50; 120 ewe, $116; J and A Foreman, Aorangi Rd, 77 male, $112; T McDonald and Son, Argyll, 98 b/f c/o, $117; 146 b/f ewe, $114; 35 b/f ewe, $101.50; Tukemokihi Station, Wairoa, 140 c/o, $124; 116 ewe, $115; Hebron, Wairoa, 24 c/o, $130; 61 ewe, $109.50; Strathclyde Farm, Waimarama, 60 male $128; Girvan farm, Wanstead, 48 c/o, $147.50; Clovelly Farm, Hatuma, 59 male, $120; 96 ewe, $117; Ngati Pahuwera, Putere, 71 male, $115.50; J Powdrell, Wairoa, 45 ram, $128.50; 72 ewe, $103; Mangatawhiti Station, Ohuka, 56 ram, $139; Kokako Farm, Ohiti Rd, 197 ewe, $115; Mangatai Farm, Argyll, 169 ewe, $105; Salisbury Farm, Maraekakaho, 161 ewe, $112.50; Est DB Wilson, Waimarama, 81 ewe, $101; 71 ewe, $90.50; Stonehenge Trust, Whakapirau, 80 m/s, $112.50; J and M Rookes, Flemington, 76 ewe, $103; Allen Farming, Mangleton, 82 ewe, $98; K2K Trust, Tikokino, 4 1 ewe, $121.

Prime sale

Spirited bidding for a small offering of quality cattle saw prices exceed $3/kg for the first time in many months on Monday.

All but five of the 65 head on offer were angus oxen. They weighed between 517kg and 560kg and sold for between 310.4c/kg and 322c/kg.

In the sheep pens a big yarding of prime lambs sold well.

The best of the yarding of more than 1100 head made $168.50 for a pen of ewe lambs.

The small yarding of 550 ewes sold on a par with other weeks.

PRICES

Cattle - oxen: (Ang, here-cross) Av weight, 517kg to 697kg, 91c/kg to 322c/kg, $1664/head to $2028/head.

Sheep - ewes: Slipe, med, $128 to $142; light, $96 to $114. Woolly, med, $132 to $139. Shorn, light, $116.

Lambs: Male, $122 to $164.50; b/f, $115 to $139; ewe, $124 to $168.50; b/f, $120 to $135; m/s, $138, b/f, $104.50 to $152.