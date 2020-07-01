Rural Women New Zealand (RWNZ) is calling for a nationwide Mighty Morning Tea Shout on Wednesday July 29, 2020.

"The RWNZ Mighty Morning Tea Shout is an opportunity for us to thank all the people who worked through the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and those who supported their communities during that time," National President Fiona Gower said.

During lockdown many New Zealanders honed their baking skills and there was no better way to say thank you for a job well done than with a morning tea shout, Gower said.

Anyone can take part in the RWNZ Mighty Morning Tea Shout and joining is simple.

Advertisement

"Think of someone to thank and deliver morning tea to them on Wednesday, July 29," Gower said.

If people couldn't take part on that date, Gower said they could "just say thanks" when it was more convenient.

"It is never a bad time to thank the people who have helped us through our Covid-19 response".

RWNZ National President Fiona Gower. Photo / Supplied

You don't even have to be a star in the kitchen to take part, Gower said.

"RWNZ is suggesting that if the preference is to buy food, that participants support local bakeries and cafes that had to be closed during the pandemic response".

"Our team of 5 million has done an amazing job in response to the threat of the Covid-19 virus - we think it is important to celebrate that success, to say thanks to the essential workers and the people in our communities who helped all of us through," Gower said.

"Generations of New Zealanders have enjoyed morning tea shouts and we think this is a perfect opportunity to use this tried and true way of saying thanks".

For more information visit the Rural Women NZ Mighty Morning Tea Shout's Facebook group.