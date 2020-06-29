Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay looks at the Green Party's unexpected (and bizarre) policy announcements.

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert talks Green party politics and some cold, but not unexpected, weather coming our way.

Ash-Leigh Campbell:

We catch up with the 2020 Fonterra Dairy Woman of the Year and the Chair of the New Zealand Young Farmers board to discuss her first two months in the former position and what's happening with the latter competition?

Andrew Morrison:

The Chairman of Beef + Lamb New Zealand says he not railing against forestry for export and income, rather he's opposed to carbon farming taking over from productive pastoral farm land. Plus we look at the opportunities Covid-19 and African Swine Fever present for the red meat sector "if we're quick enough".

Eric Roy:

Is a the former MP for Awarua and Invercargill, Chief Whip and Assistant Speaker of the House who these days keeps himself occupied pondering pork (and pork-barrel politics) as the Chair of NZ Pork.