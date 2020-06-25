Since 2010, the Agri-Women's Development Trust has helped more than 4000 women lead change in their farms, communities, careers and businesses. And that focus has only accelerated during Covid-19 challenges for New Zealand and globally.

Chairwoman Linda Cooper said the trust's work in empowering women to accelerate progress and change in the primary sector and rural communities "has never been more critical than now as we face a new world post the emergence of Covid-19".

"All of our unique development programmes have a face-to-face component and the lockdown called for a review of every course so we could continue to connect with, support and empower women through a challenging time," she said.

"We knew there would be an increased need for our programmes within the sector and also from new people who will be attracted to enter agribusiness as a result of the enhanced recognition of its importance to New Zealand's health and prosperity".

Advertisement

Cooper said all programmes either continued to run, were postponed until a later date or set up for online delivery.

"The response of participants has been amazing, reaffirming the demand for what we do and the impact our programmes have for women on farm and in the value chain.

"All participants have been supportive and want to continue their development.

"Based on government advice and health guidelines we will look to revert to face-to-face delivery when it is considered safe and when our participants feel safe to do this as the connection and networking elements of our programmes are vital. Many of our programmes have online content already and this will continue after alert levels are over".

"Like most people-facing organisations our priority, over the past six weeks and as we move into the future, is the personal safety of our staff, course facilitators and participants. Throughout the lockdown, we've been in fortnightly contact with our partners, participants, facilitators and suppliers to ensure they are aware of our plans".

"We have a group of 25 amazing facilitators situated all around New Zealand and it has been important to gauge how they, and our participants, feel about face-to-face contact as we move through the alert levels".

Cooper said the trust had developed and supported the growth of national and regional networks across the primary sector.

"Quite often, our women live and work in relative isolation and a valued outcome of participation in our programmes has been friendships and networks which extend into normal daily life. "It's fair to say those networks are probably stronger now than they've ever been".

Advertisement

Cooper said the profile and role of New Zealand's primary producers has never been more important.

"Our team is in daily contact with women who work in all facets of this country's agribusiness sector and we're constantly struck by the resilience, determination and focus of our food producers to maintain and increase its contribution to New Zealand's health and economy".

Registrations are open for Agri-Women's Development Trust programmes. Visit www.awdt.org.nz.

