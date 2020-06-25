Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay said farewell to Katie Milne, in her final interview as President of Federated Farmers.

Katie Milne:

Today we have the honour of the conducting the final media interview with Katie in her capacity as the President of Federated Farmers.

Mike Cranstone:

Is a Wanganui hill country farmer who is outspoken about why we can't let pine trees take over the some of our good pastoral farming land and he explains why he reckons hungry people are not good for the world's rain forests.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader and Climate Change Minister denies the Government is unravelling, denies he's in a political survival war with Winston and he denies the carbon farming of pines trees will be the downfall of some rural communities.

Brad Weber:

Once again we go to the All Blacks' top drawer for Farmside Footy and this week it's the turn of chirpy Chiefs halfback Brad Weber.

Blake Holgate:

Is a Rabobank Animal Proteins Analyst who comments on his recent podcast about how the global foodservice slump is affecting Kiwi farmers and why sheep farmers in New Zealand should be thankful for Swine Fever from Africa.

