This week on the Best of The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Rabobank dairy analyst Michael Harvey who urged caution for the sector despite another positive GDT auction result.

This week's top interviews are:

Julia Jones:

The Head of Analytics at NZX laments our PC world but talks about some of the positives to come out of Covid-19 for New Zealand farming.

Steve Maharey:

Is a former Cabinet Minister and Vice Chancellor of Massey University who celebrates the Ministry for Primary Industries releasing the Economic Update for the Primary Industries, showing for the year-to-date primary industries export revenue is tracking 4.5 per cent ($1.7 billion) higher than the previous year.

Jane Smith:

Is a North Otago farmer and former winner of the BFEAs who asks what do the coalition government, protestors and a nor-wester have in common?

Winston Peters:

We find the Deputy PM in a strangely agreeable mood when it comes to quarantining, compassionate exemptions, ridiculous half million dollar slides and the Woke Left.

Michael Harvey:

Rabobank's Melbourne-based Dairy Analyst is still urging caution despite another positive GDT auction, saying there are still some very challenging market fundamentals.

Todd Muller:

National's new leader has been handed some political heads on a plate this week. We ask him if he's good enough to do something with this explosive ammunition. Plus we ponder whether the primary sector is getting its just dues at the Beehive?