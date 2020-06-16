Kaiwaiwai Dairies has been named 2020 Regional Supreme Winner at the Greater Wellington Ballance Farm Environment Awards.

Demonstrating good environmental stewardship is a key focus for the team at Kaiwaiwai Dairies, which is operated as an equity partnership with six shareholders.

Driven by Aidan Bichan, Neville Fisher and Vern Brasell, Kaiwaiwai is almost completely self-contained; a policy that provides biosecurity assurance and reduces risk around feed supplies.

A wetland development project at the farm included planting natives along banks and regenerating a kahikatea stand. The farm was also testing fish passages and flow controls.

The team actively plants native trees, had a pest management plan and had significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions.

They were also successfully striving to improve energy efficiency, reduce stock drug use and improve the quality of water leaving the farm.

The judges said those involved in the farming business brought an incredibly varied complement of skills, plus made a generous contribution to the wider community.

"All members of the business contribute to this thorough and high-performing dairy farm. They're industry leaders in adopting sustainable management practices".

"Management of the business and environment is well thought-out and shared with peers and the wider community. They're exceedingly generous in their involvement with the community – from farm discussion groups to central government".

Watch Kaiwaiwai Dairies' video below:



As well as receiving this year's Supreme Regional Award, Kaiwaiwai Dairies also received:

• The Ballance Agri-Nutrients Soil Management Award

• The Bayleys People in Primary Sector Award

• The DairyNZ Sustainability and Stewardship Award

• The Hill Laboratories Agri-Science Award

• The WaterForce Wise with Water Award

The Ballance Farm Environment Awards is run by the New Zealand Farm Environment Trust.

The awards champion sustainable farming and growing through a programme which sees one Regional Supreme Winner selected from each of the 11 regions involved.

All Regional Supreme Winners are in the running for the Gordon Stephenson Trophy, with the winner of this national award to be announced at a later date.