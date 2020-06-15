Anui Stud Livestock hosted its third on-farm auction of its Dandeleith Angus bulls in its purpose-built shed on Laws Rd on June 9, offering 29 bulls for sale.

Dandeleith Angus Stud has been around since 1950 and has a wide following throughout the North Island.

Owner Willy Philip told the crowd before the sale it has been a season of two halves with good conditions before Christmas and the drought since until recently but he said he was confident his bulls would be received well.

So it transpired as five of the first six top bulls went for five figures, Dandeleith Southern Charm 848 topping the sale at $13,500.

The sale then settled into a pattern with the remaining bulls ranging from $4300 to $8500 – the average over the whole sale being $6895.65

Buyers came from Elsthorpe, Masterton, Wairoa, Pōrongahau, Whanganui, Hawke's Bay, Ashhurst with keen local interest as well.

Auctioneer Callum Stewart says the pattern of the sale is similar across the country as beef cow numbers have been hit by farmers selling during the drought and a number of former beef stations being converted to pines. He said Willy had provided good quality bulls and his loyal customers had responded appropriately.