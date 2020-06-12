Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay had not one, but two panels on the show, to talk about farming, forestry, footy and Fieldays.

On with the show:

Mel Poulton:

We finally track down New Zealand's Special Agriculture Trade Envoy on her Tararua farm and challenge her connectivity to do the job and challenge the EU's total lack of conviction to free trade.

Don Carson and Hamish Walker:

Today's first panel features the PR man for the Forest Owners Association and National's Clutha Southland MP and both of them have Shane Jones and his Forests Amendment Bill firmly in their sights.

Tim Myers and Smiley Barrett:

Today's Norwood panel features the chief executive and the brand ambassador, who talk Fieldays, farming and footy.

Barry Soper:

Is the world heading to hell in a handcart? Our political correspondent ponders the prospect.

Lewis Ferris:

Met Service Weather forecaster predicts a big high and big chill.

