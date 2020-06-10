Rodger Fox is a musician who needs no introduction to a New Zealand audience.

He has been playing big-band and swing jazz around the country and overseas for more years than he cares to say.

But the lockdown has left him aching to get out and stand at the front of a band again.

As Fox says, "Really, really looking forward to blowing some notes in the real world - with my band of friendly accomplices."

So it is that Mulled Wine Concerts have snared Fox for his first public performance in months, when he will be appearing at Paekākāriki's famous Memorial Hall on Sunday, June 21 from 2.30pm for an afternoon of jazz standards and some unexpected new material.

Fox will be accompanied by prominent jazzers Daniel Hayles on keyboards, Rory Macartney on bass, Lance Philip on drums, Bryn van Vliet on saxophone.

A special feature will be the wonderful voice of Erna Ferry, who will appear alongside Fox and the combo.

"She is a singer of phenomenal range and power," concert organiser Mary Gow said.

"Her ability to captivate audiences - to run the range of emotions from deep soulful blues to all-out rock - is legendary."

Three numbers in the programme include The Preacher by Horace Silver, Can't Buy Me Love by the Beatles, Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me by Duke Ellington.

Mulled Wine Concerts has been quicker than most to get up and running again after the lockdown and this will be their second concert in as many weeks.

"The Paekākāriki Memorial Hall with its fabulous beachfront setting and views of Kāpiti Island is a great venue for concerts and there can surely be no better way of spending a winter Sunday than listening to hot jazz on a cold afternoon," Gow said.

Tickets: pre-sales (until June 19) $30, door sales $35, students $15.

Online sales: marygow@gmail.com. Info 021 101 9609.

Ticket outlets: Magpie Paremata, 99 Mana Esplanade, Darcy's Paekakariki Fruit Supply, 11 Beach Rd Paekakariki, Milk and Ginger, 18 Margaret Rd Raumati South, Moby Dickens Bookshop, Paraparaumu Beach, La Chic Hair Design, Kapiti Lights, Jenna, 2 Mahara Place, Waikanae.