Queen's Birthday weekend also marked the annual Moving Day in the Clutha District as dairy farmers moved their stock between summer and winter feeding grounds.

On the Sunday, 500 "Lone Hill" cows belonging to Lachlan Johnston were walked down River Rd, over the Clydevale one-lane bridge and along to their winter grazing blocks at Tuapeka West.

Riders Megan Barclay (left) and Danika Tairua take a break after moving 500 head of dairy cows from Clydevale to Tuapeka West. Photo / Sonya Verdoner

Sonya Verdoner called the paper to tell us that this year six riders accompanied the stock as they walked the country roads around Clydevale.

"It started with just two of us last year when Danika Tairua and I had offered to help out on the move, this year we managed to get another six riders to help us along."

She said the cows moved so much more peacefully and quietly along the roads and they have found the horses also love working with them as well.

Nastassja Tairua leads some of the 500 cows across the Clydevale bridge. Photo / Sonya Verdoner

"It really was an amazing day, there was no stress for the cows or us, we have had more offers to help and we are looking forward to helping with the stock moves in the future," she said.