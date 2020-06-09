The top price for an Angus bull offered by Earnscleugh Station during its 35th annual bull sale last week was $15,000.

In addition to Angus, they were also selling Hereford and composite bulls.

Station co-owner Alistair Campbell said they were happy with the sale outcomes

''We sold 35 Angus bulls at an average of $7343 and the top price of $15,000 was paid by West Wanaka Station,'' he said.

Discussing the bull sale are Luke Hume, of Earnscleugh Station (left), and Rob Selbie, of Five Rivers. Photo / Yvonne O'Hara

They sold 19 Hereford bulls with an average of $5316 and the top priced bull of $8000 going to Craigney Springs, Morrisons.

They sold 24 composite bulls with a top price of $11,000 to Burwood Station, Te Anau, and an average of $5500.