Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay spoke to Damien O'Connor about getting Kiwis into the kiwifruit industry.

On with the show:

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who talks about the equity markets defying gravity, climbing unemployment, a higher exchange rate and lower interest rates.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture talks about the possibility of a double whammy - eliminating Covid and M. Bovis. Plus we talk migrant workers, getting Kiwis into the kiwifruit and dairy industries and whether the government intends to buy the election.

Chelsea Millar/Megan Hands:

Today's panel features two high-profile women in agriculture, one a social media expert, the other an environment consultant and councillor.

Hugh Renton:

Is a prominent former rugby player and the son of former top farmer and footy player, Paul Renton, who tragically took his life in 2017. Hugh wants to make sure the same fate doesn't befall other Hawkes Bay farmers suffering drought and financial pressure.

Davey Hughes:

The man behind the outdoor apparel range Swazi talks hunting post-lockdown and his latest farmer-direct campaign.

