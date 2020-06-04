Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay contemplated the return of crowds at the footy.
On with the show:
Katie Milne:
We interrupt the President of Federated Farmers final provincial presidents' monthly meeting to discuss country of origin labelling, World Milk Day and ridding the world of rodents.
Todd Muller:
The new National Party leader comments on the ETS and Freshwater Reforms, going into coalition with Winston and keeping his hands in his pockets.
Don Fraser:
We find the man behind the BOP-based Fraser Farm Finance in Taranaki where the locals are restless, plus we ponder life without the internet.
Joe Wheeler:
As opposed to Todd Muller, today we encourage Joe Wheeler to put his hand in his pocket on Farmside Footy.
Chris Russell:
Our Australian correspondent talks live league and live shipments of cattle and sheep.
Craig Wiggins:
One of New Zealand's leading rural sports commentators talks about immigration and farmer health issues.
Listen below: