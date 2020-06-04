Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay contemplated the return of crowds at the footy.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

We interrupt the President of Federated Farmers final provincial presidents' monthly meeting to discuss country of origin labelling, World Milk Day and ridding the world of rodents.

Todd Muller:

The new National Party leader comments on the ETS and Freshwater Reforms, going into coalition with Winston and keeping his hands in his pockets.

Don Fraser:

We find the man behind the BOP-based Fraser Farm Finance in Taranaki where the locals are restless, plus we ponder life without the internet.

Joe Wheeler:

As opposed to Todd Muller, today we encourage Joe Wheeler to put his hand in his pocket on Farmside Footy.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks live league and live shipments of cattle and sheep.

Craig Wiggins:

One of New Zealand's leading rural sports commentators talks about immigration and farmer health issues.