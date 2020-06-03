Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay gave away a mighty STIHL Magnum MS500i chainsaw to one lucky listener, and Sam "Lashes" Casey gave the game away by announcing the winner's name too early.
On with the show:
Brian Turner:
Today would have been the 84th birthday of a very iconic New Zealander who sadly passed away in 2017. We talk to another iconic New Zealander about a bestseller he wrote about the aforementioned, plus we congratulate the well known author, poet and environmentalist for his recent Queen's Birthday ONZM Honour.
Winston Peters:
The Deputy PM charges down the wicket and gets on the front foot over protests, getting to Level 1, the prospects of a snap election, the prospects of a coalition with Todd Muller, the ETS and why he is rural New Zealand's saviour!
Miles Hurrell:
Fonterra's chief executive comments on another positive Fonterra Global Dairy Trade auction (up 0.1 per cent, WMP plus 2.1 per cent) to kick off the 2020/21 season.
Hayden Higgins:
Rabobank's Horticulture and Wine Analyst talks the fruit of the vine, a great vintage, the Hawkes Bay drought and duck shooting.
Seth Carrier:
In the absence of Chris Brandolino we track down NIWA's other weather guy and ask him if the drought over and is winter's first bite here?
Listen below: