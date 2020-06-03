Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay gave away a mighty STIHL Magnum MS500i chainsaw to one lucky listener, and Sam "Lashes" Casey gave the game away by announcing the winner's name too early.

On with the show:

Brian Turner:

Today would have been the 84th birthday of a very iconic New Zealander who sadly passed away in 2017. We talk to another iconic New Zealander about a bestseller he wrote about the aforementioned, plus we congratulate the well known author, poet and environmentalist for his recent Queen's Birthday ONZM Honour.

Winston Peters:

The Deputy PM charges down the wicket and gets on the front foot over protests, getting to Level 1, the prospects of a snap election, the prospects of a coalition with Todd Muller, the ETS and why he is rural New Zealand's saviour!

Miles Hurrell:

Fonterra's chief executive comments on another positive Fonterra Global Dairy Trade auction (up 0.1 per cent, WMP plus 2.1 per cent) to kick off the 2020/21 season.

Hayden Higgins:

Rabobank's Horticulture and Wine Analyst talks the fruit of the vine, a great vintage, the Hawkes Bay drought and duck shooting.

Seth Carrier:

In the absence of Chris Brandolino we track down NIWA's other weather guy and ask him if the drought over and is winter's first bite here?

