Store lamb prices held up, in-lamb ewes were steady but the cattle market remained grim at yesterday's Stortford Lodge sale.

The big yarding of about 10,000 lambs of mostly good quality was in good demand as outside buyers kept the market firm. Ewe lambs were slightly slower to sell.

The yarding of 1230 scanned-in-lamb or run-with-ram ewes also sold on a solid market with the best of them making $158.

Buyers for the sheep and about 300 cattle were from Hawke's Bay, Waikato, Taihape, and Feilding.

PRICES

Cattle - steers: R3, A J Pinfold Trust, Blackburn Rd, six here-fries, av weight, 637kg, 235c/kg, $1500; Stuart trust, Crownthorpe, six crossbred, av weight, 426kg, 199c/kg, $850/head. R2, A J Pinfold Trust, Blackburn Rd, 23 here-fries, av weight, 497kg, 237c/kg, $1180/head; D Smith, Raukawa, eight ang and ang-here, av weight, 372kg, 214c/kg, $800/head; C Wellington, Maraekakaho, six ang, av weight, 337kg, 219c/kg, $740/head. Wnr, Jessep Family Trust, Kaiwaka, 10 ang, av weight, 245kg, 259c/kg, $635/head; 13 ang, av weight, 191kg, 292c/kg, $560/head; Lockwood, Otamauri, 10 limousin, av weight, 227kg, 250c/kg, $570/head.

Bulls: T Taylor, Takapau, six R2 fries, av weight, 365kg, 189c/kg, $690/head.

Heifers: R3, K Kyle, Valley Rd, eight here-cross, av weight, 399kg 194c/kg, $775/head. R2, L Cooper, Takapau, 11 charo-cross and sth dev, av weight, 291kg, 173c/kg, $505/head; Camot Farming, Oueroa, seven here, av weight, 382kg, 217c/kg, $830/head. Wnr, Lockwood, Otamauri, 10 limousin, av weight, 252kg, 265c/kg, $670/head; Normac Trust, Whakapirau, 23 here-fries, av weight, 254kg, 194c/kg, $495/head; 12 simm-cross, av weight, 258kg, 164c/kg, $425/head; Jessep Family Trust, Kaiwaka, 20 ang, av weight, 218kg, 260c/kg, $570/head; 12 ang, av weight, 175kg 259c/kg, $455/head; Maaka Farm, Ocean Beach Rd, 20 ang, av weight, 20 ang, av weight, 200kg, 251c/kg, $505/head; 20 ang, av weight, 176kg, 244c/kg, $430/head; six ang, av weight, 165kg, 229c/kg, $380/head.

Sheep - ewes: (sil) Glenview Farm, Tangoio, (cap stock) 220 5yr, $144; Amity Trust, Raukawa, 200 2th, $143.50; Prins Family Trust, Dartmoor, 90 2th, $124; 38 5yr, $127; Emerald Hill, Waihau, 136 5yr, rwr, $128; Morice Hakowai Trust, Puketapu, 46 m/a, $125; Waione Station, Putere, 242 5yr, rwr, $158; Tapuae Farm, Kereru, 82 ma, rwr, $131; 76 m/a, rwr, $113; 60 m/a, rwr, $91; Franklin Farm, Waiohiki, 40 m/a, $99.

Lambs: D McKenzie, Ongaonga, 139 c/o, $126; B and S Ironside, Raukawa, 98 c/o, $126; B Matthews, Dannevirke, 239 c/o, $135.50; 85 c./o, $126; C Preston Trust, Wakarara, 167 c/o, $121.50; 223 ewe, $101; Maunganui Station, Te Pohue, 296 c/o, $125; 208 c/o, $122.50; Kintail, Putorino, 165 ram, $110; B Chrystal, Tutira, 130 ram, $125.50; 66 ram, $110; Providence Farming, Sherenden, 93 c/o, $121; 102 ewe, $90; Ngamahanga Station,, Kawera Rd, 146 ram b/f, $117.50; 85 ram, $96.50; 160 ewe, $97; Glendale Station, Aropoaonui, 159 c/o, $125; 235 ewe, $96; 45 c/o, $109.50; Beckford Holdings, Makaretu, 91 male, $123; 152 ewe, $107; Rangiora Farming Trust, Tutira, 64 male, $110.50; 57 c/o, $91; 103 ewe, $106; 38 male, $65; G and K Christison, Tutira, 85 ram, $126.50; Totara Valley, Ongaonga, 77 ram, $129; Colbrae Ltd, Ashley Clinton, 83 c/o, $112.50; 45 m/s, $73; Wedd Farming, Puketitiri, 72 ram, $127.50; 52 ram, b/f, $129.50; 95 ewe b/f, $118; Rangiaria Farm, Te Aute, 60 male b/f, $125; Inangatahi P/ship, Puketitiri, 69 male, $110; 172 ewe, $106; R Angus, Omakere, 187 c/o, $108; I and P Reube, Te Awa Rd, 63 c/o, $90.50; B Butler, Tikokino, 54 ram, $117; CHB, Argyll,, 61 male, $120; Otoi Farming, Putere, 70 male, $125.50; Otupae Station, Taihape Rd, 49 male, $123; 134 ewe, $119; 26 ram, $112; Clifton Station, Clifton, 322 ewe, $128; 60 ram, $109; 24 male, $85;Freethlands, Salisbury Rd, 133 ewe, $102.50; Mangatawhiti Station, Wairoa, 236 ewe, $120; 238 ewe, $109; Tahara Trust, Aorangi Rd, 277 ewe, $108.50; 207 ewe, $86; Eparaima Hills, Wallingford, 137 ewe, $99; 38 m/s, $95; Puketitiri Patch, Rissington, 36 ram, $114; Waikonini P/ship, Otamauri, 59 m/s, $98; Glenburn Farm, Paget Rd, 30 ram, $114.50; Pendle Hill, Wakarara, 114 c/o, $115; Kenith Farm, Tamumu, 62 male b/f, $100.

Prime sale

Cattle and lambs sold on a solid market at Monday's sale.

The best of the ewes sold well but one pen of light ewes went for $10.

Prime lambs were perhaps the star of the show with the best of them making $176, not far below pre-lockdown prices.

There were 59 cattle, 182 lambs and about 800 ewes.

PRICES

Cattle - oxen: (Here-fries, ang) Av weight, 440kg, 671kg, 202.5c/kg, 210c/kg,$924/head, $761/head.

Heifers: (Ang, here-fries, here-cross) Av weight, 437kg to 518kg, 229c/kg to 259c/kg, $1019/head to $1252/head.

Cows: (Ang) Av weight, 532kg, 153c/kg, $814/head.

Sheep - ewes: Shorn, good, $131, $141; med, $109. Slipe, good, $124; med, $85 to $108; light, $10, $46. Woolly, good, $1226.50, $130.50; light, $458, $81.

Lambs: Male, $105 to $176; ewe, $130; m/s, $110 to $170.50.