Two young, local brothers have taken out multiple awards at The Great Pumpkin Carnival competition which this year moved online due to Covid-19.

Jamie Frost, 11, and his younger brother Luis, 7, collectively won the families, open class and schools category.

Their creation for the families category called 'Keeping balance when the world's turned upside down' was of a man doing a one-hand handstand on top of a globe made from a pumpkin the size of a doorway, Jamie said.

Brothers Jamie (left) and Luis Frost won multiple awards from The Great Pumpkin Carnival during lockdown. Photo / Supplied.

Luis's 'Hedwig' owl pumpkin got him first place in the open class and he says he carved and painted the creation mostly by himself.

And their 'Fruity Tootee' creation, a fruit basket where all the fruit are actually pumpkins, won them first place for their school, St Patrick's Catholic School.

Their pumpkins take between three and six months to grow and once they're ready to go their parents and grandmother help a lot with inspiration and the design, say the boys.

This creation won first place in the family's category and the globe is made from a pumpkin the size of a doorway. Photo / Supplied

Jamie and Luis have both been competing in The Great Pumpkin Carnival since they were just 1.

"We went to the Hamilton Gardens one day when I was 1 and we saw the competition running and we were really interested in it," says Jamie.

"And now we've been doing the competition ever since."

Last year Jamie won the Yates Budding Young Gardener of the Year and a part of his prize

was to feature as a special guest at The Great Pumpkin Carnival and a family trip to Hawaii.

The brothers 'Fruity Tootee' creation got first place in the school's category. Photo / Supplied.

But due to Covid-19 both were not able to happen.

"It was really great to see them win; Jamie and the family were supposed to go to Hawaii – a once in a lifetime prize. And when that wasn't able to happen we were all feeling really sad for them," said St Patrick's principal Shelly Fitness.